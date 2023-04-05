A raid on 17th Street by Niagara Falls police on Tuesday afternoon yielded four guns, high-capacity magazines and suspected crack cocaine, and resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

The police department's Narcotics Intelligence Division executed a warrant at 1005 17th, between Ashland and Elmwood avenues, city officials said in a news release.

Police seized eight grams of suspected crack cocaine, a .44-caliber revolver, a 12-gauge shotgun, an AKM-47 rifle, a 20-gauge shotgun, ammunition and the magazines, according to the release.

Police also arrested Curtis D. Pugh and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police are awaiting laboratory results on the suspected narcotics, according to the release, and would file potential charges after results are received.