Niagara Falls police fatally shot a man Aug. 3 on Niagara Avenue after he fired a gun at officers.

On Thursday, 35 days after the incident, city officials released the names of the man who was killed and the officers who fired the shots.

Niagara Falls police fatally shoot armed man who fired at officers According to a statement, officers were responding to a "shots fired call" in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue.

Benjamin Rivers, 53, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Two officers fired the shots. Officer Ian Sitek, who has two years on the job, and Officer Kayla Richards, who has been on the force a year and a half, returned to work Wednesday, Police Supt. John Faso said.

It is not clear why the information had been withheld, but the move represented a significant delay when compared to how other local agencies, including Niagara Falls, itself, have handled similar situations.

• In March 2022, the Buffalo Police Department released the names of the person police shot on Hertel Avenue and the officers who pulled the trigger the next day.

• In November, when Town of Niagara police shot a man in a home on Chester Avenue, they identified him and the officers who fired two days later.

• In June 2022 – after Niagara Falls officials waited 29 hours before notifying the public that police had shot a man behind a Niagara Falls Boulevard pharmacy – city and police officials released the names of those involved four days after the shooting.

In the case of the Aug. 3 shooting, Falls officials notified the public that police had killed the man about three hours after it happened. The basic information was provided by the city's public information officer in an email.

City officials and police held a news conference on Aug. 4 and released police-worn body-camera footage from the incident. At that time, they identified the man only as a 53-year-old.

In response to numerous requests for the information by a Buffalo News reporter in the week following the shooting, the city's public information officer, Aaron Ferguson, told a reporter he did not have the information.

Rivers was shot about 9:35 p.m. at 942 Niagara Ave., after police investigating a report of gunfire encountered Rivers, who they said was armed. A woman at the scene told officers the man had a gun and had fired a shot into her car, according to police.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and he fired a shot towards Richards, striking a police patrol vehicle. Both officers returned fire.

Rivers suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Under Mayor Robert Restaino's administration, reporters are directed to correspond with Ferguson for information about police matters.

The state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, which reviews incidents in which a police officer may have caused the death of a person, is also investigating.