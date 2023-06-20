Falls police seek public's help

in locating murder suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in Niagara Falls, according to a city spokesman.

The suspect, 38-year-old Juan J. Ubiles, is being sought by Niagara Falls Police and the U.S. Marshal Service in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of 18th Street.

Ubiles, a Niagara Falls resident, also has ties to Lockport, according to the spokesman. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Information on his whereabouts can be given to detectives in the Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the police general information number at 716-286-4711.

– Harold McNeil