A 17-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he was found with two loaded handguns following a weekend traffic stop in Niagara Falls, city officials reported Monday.

The incident began about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, when a Niagara Falls patrol officer assisting in a robbery investigation tried to stop a vehicle on 12th Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues, near Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to a news release from the Mayor's Office.

As the driver stopped the vehicle, two people jumped out and ran away. Backup officers soon showed up and tracked down the pair, both younger than 18, who had fled.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified in the statement, was found with the two handguns and taken into custody.

Because of his age, police released the teenager to a family member with an appearance ticket that requires him to return in March to Niagara Falls City Court on the weapons possession charges.