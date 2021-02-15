Niagara Falls police round up shooting victim for hospital treatment

Niagara Falls police caught a shooting victim Sunday night and took him back to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after he had walked out of the hospital.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of 19th Street, between Pine and Walnut avenues.

The 24-year-old man was driven to the Memorial emergency room in a private vehicle after being shot multiple times in the leg, according to a city news release.

However, the man was "openly hostile towards police and medical personnel," the news release said. "The victim even walked out of the hospital without treatment and would not cooperate with investigating officers. Police officers, however, fearing the victim would not survive the injuries without medical treatment, found the victim and returned him to the hospital where he was eventually treated and is expected to survive."

Detectives still need more information about the shooting, and are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to call them at 286-4553.

