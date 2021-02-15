 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls police round up shooting victim for hospital treatment
0 comments

Niagara Falls police round up shooting victim for hospital treatment

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Niagara Falls police caught a shooting victim Sunday night and took him back to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after he had walked out of the hospital.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of 19th Street, between Pine and Walnut avenues.

The 24-year-old man was driven to the Memorial emergency room in a private vehicle after being shot multiple times in the leg, according to a city news release.

However, the man was "openly hostile towards police and medical personnel," the news release said. "The victim even walked out of the hospital without treatment and would not cooperate with investigating officers. Police officers, however, fearing the victim would not survive the injuries without medical treatment, found the victim and returned him to the hospital where he was eventually treated and is expected to survive."

Detectives still need more information about the shooting, and are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to call them at 286-4553.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News