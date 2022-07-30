 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls police report man dead from gunshot wound on 19th Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department found a 59-year-old dead from a gunshot wound on the 500 block of 19th Street on Friday night, the City of Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said in a press release Saturday.

At about 11:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive male, who was found dead at the scene, the release said.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information line at 716-286-4711.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The lighter side of The News: Straight talk, the power of the robe and wings for the King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News