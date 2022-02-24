 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls police raid nets suspected illegal narcotics and weapons
Niagara Falls police raid nets suspected illegal narcotics and weapons

Goines Felton NF

California natives Brock Goines, left, and Haleigh Felton were arrested Wednesday in Niagara Falls.

A raid Wednesday on a 25th Street residence in Niagara Falls resulted in the seizure of suspected illegal narcotics and weapons, as well as the arrest of a man and woman from California, the Niagara Falls Police Department reported.

Members of the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Marshals, executed a search warrant at 502 25th St., which is operating as an Airbnb. According to the report, a search of the premises turned up two loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistols, a quantity of suspected marijuana and a large quantity of suspected narcotic pain medication.

Arrested were Brock Goines, 34, from Cucamonga, Calif., and Haleigh Felton, 26, from Inglewood, Calif. Goines was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Niagara County Jail. Felton was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and held on $500 bail. More charges may be placed after a lab analysis of suspected narcotics, police said.

