Niagara Falls police provide few details after incident that put officer, suspect in hospital

A Niagara Falls police officer and a suspect were hospitalized Friday following an incident at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street, according to a statement from the Niagara Falls mayor's office Friday night.

But what exactly happened and how the two people were injured remained a mystery Saturday with authorities releasing no new details.

Here's what Ann Harenda, a spokesperson for Mayor Robert Restaino, said happened in a statement that was emailed late Friday night:

The incident began Friday afternoon after police were dispatched to the vicinity of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street regarding a "domestic" call.

"A person pulled a knife and stabbed an officer. At that point, officers on scene responded to the assault," the emailed statement said.

One police officer and the person who allegedly pulled out the knife were taken to hospitals. Authorities did not say which hospitals they were taken to, how the suspect was injured or the severity of the injuries. 

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, city officials have not provided any updates on the incident.

The Niagara Gazette reported that a police officer, not the one who was stabbed, shot the suspect in the chest. The Buffalo News has not been able to confirm that account. 

