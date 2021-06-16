 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls police officer shot at while investigating gunfire
A Niagara Falls police officer pursuing someone firing a gun was shot at early Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

The officer was on another call in an alley near 19th Street and Pine Avenue at 3:05 a.m. when he and another officer heard gunfire coming from the area of 20th Street.

Both officers headed towards the area on foot as more shots were fired, according to the report.

While on 20th Street, between Pine and Walnut avenues, a shot was fired at an officer, who saw a flash as he heard the gunshot.

The officer was not struck and no other victim was located.

Police found an SUV with multiple bullet holes in it, as well as 11 shell casings, according to the report.

