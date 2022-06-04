 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls police officer and suspect hospitalized

  • Updated
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A Niagara Falls police officer and a suspect were hospitalized Friday following an incident at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street, according to a statement from Falls police Friday night.

The incident began after police were dispatched to that area regarding for a "domestic" call.

"A person pulled a knife and stabbed an officer. At that point, officers on scene responded to the assault," police said in their statement.

One police officer and the person who allegedly pulled out the knife were taken to hospitals. Police did not say which hospital.

