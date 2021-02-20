Niagara Falls Police investigating fatal shooting on Niagara Street

A 44-year-old Niagara Falls man was fatally shot about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Niagara Street, a Niagara Falls city spokeswoman reported.
The victim was identified as Casey Frank. An investigation is continuing. Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police detectives at 286-4553.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
