Niagara Falls Police investigating fatal shooting on Niagara Street
A 44-year-old Niagara Falls man was fatally shot about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Niagara Street, a Niagara Falls city spokeswoman reported.

The victim was identified as Casey Frank. An investigation is continuing. Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police detectives at 286-4553.

