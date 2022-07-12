Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting late Tuesday afternoon

Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting late this afternoon in the vicinity of Ninth Street and Pine Avenue, city spokeswoman Ann Harenda reported.
The incident occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m., she said. More information was not immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today