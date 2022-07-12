 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting late Tuesday afternoon

Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting late this afternoon in the vicinity of Ninth Street and Pine Avenue, city spokeswoman Ann Harenda reported.

The incident occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m., she said. More information was not immediately available.

