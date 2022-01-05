Niagara Falls Police investigating apparent homicide

Niagara Falls Police are investigating what’s being termed a homicide Wednesday in an apartment house in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, a city spokesman reported.

According to the report, officers discovered the apparent homicide when they went to the apartment at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a resident.

Officers said that when they did not get a response and saw evidence that someone inside might be injured, they gained entrance and discovered a dead man, along with a woman who was seriously injured.

The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she is listed in serious condition, the city spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.

