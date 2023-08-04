Niagara Falls police responding to a shots-fired call Thursday night shot and killed an armed man after he fired his weapon at officers, a city police official said during a news conference Friday.

The identity of the 53-year-old man shot at 942 Niagara Ave. at around 9:35 p.m. was not released by police.

Police shared body camera footage in which an unidentified woman could be heard telling two officers at the scene that the suspect had a gun.

"She stated he had a gun and had fired a shot into her car. Both officers observed the 53-year-old male holding a firearm in right hand," Police Superintendent John Faso said at police headquarters. "Both officers gave numerous verbal commands for him to drop the gun. The male then raised the gun and fired one shot in the direction of the officers, striking a Niagara Falls Police Department patrol vehicle and narrowly missing one of the officers."

Faso said both officers returned fire and the suspect fell to the ground.

"My officers rendered first aid to that male until the ambulance, AMR company, arrived. The male was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries," Faso said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The incident, which was reported to the state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department, is under investigation. Under the law, the Office of Special Investigation assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission.

Police Capt. John Conti said the slain gunman and the woman whose car was shot appeared to know each other, but Conti did not define the nature of their relationship.

He said police recovered the suspect's weapon, a .22 caliber Luger revolver, at the scene.

"The gun contained six rounds," Conti said. "They found, when they recovered the gun, three rounds had been fired, and three rounds were still spent inside the gun."

Conti said the gunman was a Niagara Falls resident, but had spent most of his life downstate in the Bronx. He said the man did not have an extensive criminal history in Niagara Falls. In recent months, he had been the victim of an assault and a larceny. The man had also been in a domestic argument that involved the police.

"He has served time downstate for a previous gun possession. That also included a robbery conviction. I believe he served somewhere in the area of eight years. This is going back a number of years ... but our experience with him here in the Falls is pretty limited," Conti said.

Meanwhile, the two officers dispatched to the scene, including the officer who shot the suspect, are on paid administrative leave, police said.