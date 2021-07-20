 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls police arrest suspect in May 30 homicide
0 comments

Niagara Falls police arrest suspect in May 30 homicide

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls police have arrested a suspect in a May 30 homicide, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri announced.

Rodney Barnes-Staley, 21, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Cavalleri said.

Barnes-Staley is accused in the death of Demetrius Javon Gray, 28, in a double shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue in the Falls, she said.

Police said Gray was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was wounded and released after treatment in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Barnes-Staley was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and ordered held until his next court appearance on Friday. An investigation is continuing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at WH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News