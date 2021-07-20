Niagara Falls police arrest suspect in May 30 homicide

Niagara Falls police have arrested a suspect in a May 30 homicide, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri announced.
Rodney Barnes-Staley, 21, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Cavalleri said.
Barnes-Staley is accused in the death of Demetrius Javon Gray, 28, in a double shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue in the Falls, she said.
Police said Gray was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was wounded and released after treatment in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Barnes-Staley was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and ordered held until his next court appearance on Friday. An investigation is continuing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.