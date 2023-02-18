An investigation into thefts of catalytic converters has led to a pair of arrests, Niagara Falls police reported.

Jacques Meness, 51, of the Town of Niagara, was arraigned on charges of first-degree auto stripping, third-degree grand larceny and nine counts of third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a theft early Dec. 19 at a business in the 6900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Police said they found Meness hiding between cars and took him into custody. He has been held in Niagara County Jail and is due back March 1 in Niagara Falls City Court.

Police said Meness and Paul A. Porter, no age or address given, face multiple counts from an incident Dec. 7 at a business on McKenna Avenue, where catalytic converters were cut from four vehicles.

Both men were charged with four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, four counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, four counts of third-degree auto stripping and one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny.