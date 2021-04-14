 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls parolee pleads not guilty to murder charge
Niagara Falls parolee pleads not guilty to murder charge

gia-arnold

Gia M. Arnold, center, and Halim Johnson, right, confer with attorney James M. Ostrowski in Lockport on July 20, 2016. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska/News file photo

Halim Dontrez Johnson, arrested March 24 in connection with a Niagara Falls homicide, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Johnson, 23, of Niagara Falls, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek denied bail.

Jermaine Reynolds, 46, was shot in the leg March 10 in front of RayMart, 925 Pine Ave. He died March 19 in Erie County Medical Center, police said when announcing Johnson's arrest.

Johnson has a history of gun charges. In January 2020, he was paroled from a 2½-year state prison sentence for throwing a loaded handgun away while being chased by Niagara Falls police Oct. 17, 2017.

In February 2016, Johnson and former State Senate candidate Gia M. Arnold were arrested in the Falls after officers saw a traffic violation, stopped the car Johnson was driving and found an assault rifle. Johnson's charges were dropped after Arnold pleaded guilty to weapons possession and was placed on probation.

Niagara Falls man imprisoned on gun charge
Niagara Falls man imprisoned on gun charge

  • Updated

Halim D. Johnson, a Niagara Falls man who threw away a loaded handgun as he was being chased by Niagara Falls police Oct. 17, was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. Johnson, 20, of LaSalle Avenue, also had been charged with intending to sell heroin and cocaine he allegedly had with him on 20th

Gia Arnold, former State Senate hopeful, avoids jail in gun case
Gia Arnold, former State Senate hopeful, avoids jail in gun case

  • Updated

Gia M. Arnold, the former State Senate candidate who ran on a pro-Second Amendment platform, was sentenced to five years’ probation Friday for possession of an illegal assault rifle. State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski could have imprisoned her for up to seven years. Arnold, 26, of Rochester, urged repeal of New York’s SAFE Act gun control law. It became a

