Niagara Falls parolee pleads not guilty to murder charge

Halim Dontrez Johnson, arrested March 24 in connection with a Niagara Falls homicide, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Johnson, 23, of Niagara Falls, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek denied bail.

Jermaine Reynolds, 46, was shot in the leg March 10 in front of RayMart, 925 Pine Ave. He died March 19 in Erie County Medical Center, police said when announcing Johnson's arrest.

Johnson has a history of gun charges. In January 2020, he was paroled from a 2½-year state prison sentence for throwing a loaded handgun away while being chased by Niagara Falls police Oct. 17, 2017.

In February 2016, Johnson and former State Senate candidate Gia M. Arnold were arrested in the Falls after officers saw a traffic violation, stopped the car Johnson was driving and found an assault rifle. Johnson's charges were dropped after Arnold pleaded guilty to weapons possession and was placed on probation.

