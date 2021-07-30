 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls parolee accused of trying to escape from jail
  • Updated
Matthew Buck

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Niagara Falls man allegedly tried to escape from the Niagara County Jail Thursday night by putting a shank to the throat of a nurse checking his medical condition, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Matthew W. Buck, 41, was quickly subdued and disarmed by corrections officers about 7:15 p.m. The nurse was unhurt.

Buck was charged with attempted second-degree escape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment. The Sheriff's Office accused him of trying to use the nurse as a hostage during his alleged escape attempt.

‘Ashamed’ robber blames opiates for Niagara Falls crime spree

LOCKPORT – Matthew W. Buck was a law-abiding Niagara Falls man with a good-paying job as a welding supervisor before his neighbor introduced him to opiates two years ago. Now, he’s a convicted felon and soon to be a state prison inmate. “I’m ashamed of what I’ve done,” Buck said in Niagara County Court Tuesday, just before Judge Matthew

Bail was set at $20,000 for Buck, who was being held on a parole violation charge. He was paroled in January 2019 from a four-year sentence for two counts of attempted second-degree robbery, according to the state prison website.

Buck took a plea deal after prosecutors said he committed five robberies at Niagara Falls businesses between March and May 2016 while armed with an authentic-looking but fake handgun. He blamed opiate addiction for his crimes.

Falls man pleads guilty following robbery spree

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – A Niagara Falls man could be going to state prison for as long as 14 years after pleading guilty Monday in connection with a robbery spree in the Falls. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing Oct. 4 for Matthew W. Buck, 36, of Haeberle Avenue, who pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted

