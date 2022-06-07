 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Niagara Falls officials release body-cam video of police shooting suspect

  • Updated
Niagara Falls Body Cam 1

This still from body camera footage released by the Niagara Falls Police Department shows officers attempting to subdue Reginald D. Barnes during a struggle behind a Rite Aid on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Reginald D. Barnes

 Courtesy of Niagara Falls Mayor's Office
Niagara Falls officials on Tuesday identified the man who remains in critical condition after being shot by police Friday, as well as the officers who shot him.

Reginald D. Barnes was shot during an encounter with police behind a Rite Aid on Niagara Falls Boulevard in a scene captured on police-worn body-camera video.

Police released about 30 seconds of the video, which showed Barnes pull a knife and charge at an officer who had just deployed his Taser.

Barnes and the officer who deployed the Taser briefly struggle, during which the officer was bitten on the arm and suffered a knife wound to his back, city officials said.

Two officers fired their handguns. Officials declined to say how many shots were fired, how many times Barnes was shot or where on his body he was shot.

Barnes, 29, is Black and the officers are white.

The officers who fired their weapons were identified as Lt. Joseph Scibilia and Officer Greg Paul.

No charges have been filed yet against Barnes, said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. 

Police said they initially received a 911 call about a suspicious person, but declined to give the name of the street where it was reported. They said it was in the city's LaSalle area in the same area as the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, where police encountered Barnes about 15 minutes later.

Barnes in May pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 10 years' probation, Police Superintendent John Faso said. An order of protection also was issued in the case.

The 911 call came from the area near where the victim lived, officials said.

At some point, the victim in the case in which Barnes pleaded guilty arrived at the scene behind the Rite Aid, officials said. They declined to provide further details.

Officials shared little information Friday night or over the weekend following the shooting, providing a sequence of events but not identifying the officers and whether the suspect was charged with a crime. Restaino on Monday acknowledged and explained the slow release of information.

"There is no question that in this incident, we were ferreting through some facts that were somehow not connecting. And so what we didn’t want to do is we didn’t want to walk out with a set of facts that we were ultimately going to have to retract," he said. "And so, yes, it took far longer than we would have wanted, and far longer than the public would like to know, but we wanted to make sure because it does involve an officer-related shooting and we wanted to make sure we were accurate."

According to an email sent by the mayor's office on Saturday night, Niagara Falls police had responded to reports of a suspicious person behind the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. The suspect refused to comply with police orders, the report continued, and law enforcement fired a Taser at the man with no effect. The suspect then stabbed an officer with a knife, and officers responded by shooting the suspect. 

The 29-year-old man was said to be in critical condition on Saturday night, while two Niagara Falls police officers had been placed on leave.

A delay in reporting information about an officer-involved shooting can affect the public's trust in police and government, The News reported Monday, citing a guidebook by U.S. Department of Justice and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

