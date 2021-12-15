 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls murder suspect rejects plea offer
0 comments

Niagara Falls murder suspect rejects plea offer

Support this work for $1 a month

Halim D. Johnson, charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Niagara Falls convenience store in March, rejected a plea offer Wednesday and is scheduled for trial Jan. 18.

Halim Johnson

Halim D. Johnson (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson, 23, was offered a chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a sentencing cap of 22 years in prison, Niagara County Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek said jury selection for Johnson's trial will start Jan. 18. Bowman said if Johnson is convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, she and colleague Doreen M. Hoffmann will ask Wojtaszek to sentence him to 40 years to life.

Johnson is charged with shooting Jermaine Reynolds in the leg March 10 outside Raymart, 925 Pine Ave. Reynolds, 46, was transferred from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to Erie County Medical Center, where he died March 19.

Johnson was arrested March 24.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds rescued after fire breaks out in Hong Kong high-rise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News