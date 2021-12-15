Niagara Falls murder suspect rejects plea offer

Halim D. Johnson, charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Niagara Falls convenience store in March, rejected a plea offer Wednesday and is scheduled for trial Jan. 18.

Johnson, 23, was offered a chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a sentencing cap of 22 years in prison, Niagara County Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek said jury selection for Johnson's trial will start Jan. 18. Bowman said if Johnson is convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, she and colleague Doreen M. Hoffmann will ask Wojtaszek to sentence him to 40 years to life.

Johnson is charged with shooting Jermaine Reynolds in the leg March 10 outside Raymart, 925 Pine Ave. Reynolds, 46, was transferred from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to Erie County Medical Center, where he died March 19.

Johnson was arrested March 24.

