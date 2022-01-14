Niagara Falls murder suspect rejects plea offer, will go to trial

Xavaier M. Crayton, charged with stabbing a man to death in Niagara Falls' Gluck Park last year, rejected a plea offer Thursday in Niagara County Court.

Crayton, 19, of the Falls, is scheduled for trial on a second-degree murder charge Feb. 22 in the slaying of Xaviar Travis, 19, on April 8 during a fight in the park at 16th Street and Weston Avenue.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Crayton had been offered a chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, but defense attorney Thearthur Duncan said Crayton would not enter that plea.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 25 years in prison, while the maximum for murder is 25 years to life.

Duncan and co-counsel Samuel Davis challenged the validity of search warrants used by police to obtain evidence in the case, contending that false information was used to obtain them.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek scheduled argument on whether a hearing is needed for Feb. 15.

