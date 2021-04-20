Niagara Falls murder suspect arrested in Buffalo

A Niagara Falls teen suspected in a homicide was arrested Tuesday at a home in Buffalo by officers from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Niagara Falls city spokesperson Kristen Cavalleri reported.

According to the report, Xavaier M. Crayton, 19, of Niagara Falls, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Xaviar Travis, 19, on April 8.

Travis was stabbed at 16th Street and Weston Avenue, officials reported. Officers responding to a report of a large fight said they found him on the ground bleeding. He died after he was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Crayton is held in Niagara Falls City Jail pending arraignment Wednesday in Niagara Falls City Court, Cavalleri said.

