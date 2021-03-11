 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls murder suspect arrested at McDonald's drive-thru
0 comments

Niagara Falls murder suspect arrested at McDonald's drive-thru

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man, wanted in connection with a homicide, was arrested Wednesday night in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's restaurant on Pine Avenue, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Wayne Printup

Wayne Littlerattler Printup.

Wayne Littlerattler Printup, 39, was charged with shooting Casey Frank, 44, to death with a handgun at about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 400 block of Niagara Street in the Falls.

Printup was arraigned Thursday morning in State Supreme Court, Lockport, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A city news release said Printup was arrested by officers of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Hoffmann said the marshals were executing an indictment warrant. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered Printup jailed without bail.

The prosecutor said Printup did not know Frank and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News