Niagara Falls murder suspect arrested at McDonald's drive-thru

A Niagara Falls man, wanted in connection with a homicide, was arrested Wednesday night in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's restaurant on Pine Avenue, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.
Wayne Littlerattler Printup, 39, was charged with shooting Casey Frank, 44, to death with a handgun at about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 400 block of Niagara Street in the Falls.
Printup was arraigned Thursday morning in State Supreme Court, Lockport, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A city news release said Printup was arrested by officers of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Hoffmann said the marshals were executing an indictment warrant. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered Printup jailed without bail.
The prosecutor said Printup did not know Frank and the motive for the shooting is unknown.
