When a man was fatally shot outside a Niagara Falls liquor store last summer, a man who says he was a witness to the slaying asserts he was on the phone at the time with a longtime member of Niagara County law enforcement.

The witness says he saw a person grab a gun from the slain man’s body as it lay on Pine Avenue.

But neither the name of that witness nor any record of that conversation has ever been turned over to a lawyer for the Falls man facing a murder charge in the case.

What that witness – who had previously been a police informant, according to prosecutors – has to say is important, according to the defense attorney, because it boosts his argument that the shooting was justified.

Mark J. Byrne, attorney for Michael O. Hamilton, said he believes prosecutors have purposely withheld information that would support his client’s position that it was a justified killing.

“It is frustrating that the evidence that points to my client’s innocence was found by my investigator when it would have taken almost no effort for the prosecution to find it,” Byrne said. “The prosecutor represents the people and has a duty to the truth – they must not stop searching for it just because they have only evidence that fits their narrative.”

The district attorney’s office has said it was not aware of the witness or his reported contact with someone in a law enforcement until a court filing by the defense in January.

At about 5:45 p.m. July 12, 2022, outside Wedge Discount Liquors on Pine Avenue, Jason C. Chapman, 22, of Buffalo, was shot and killed. Chapman was with three other men who surrounded a man in the store’s parking lot, footage from surveillance cameras at the store shows.

Hamilton, a Falls resident, knew the men gathered around him, according to his attorney, and pulled out his gun and shot Chapman, who ran. Hamilton and his attorney argue he was acting in self-defense.

The witness discovered by Hamilton’s defense said, in a sworn statement, that a person grabbed a gun from Chapman’s body.

Hamilton turned himself into police the day after the killing. He remains in custody in the Niagara County Jail.

After private investigator Paul H. Lawrence, owner of Buffalo firm Empire Investigations, found the witness, the one-time informant gave the defense a sworn statement about his phone call from the homicide scene.

Hamilton’s attorney says a Niagara County prosecutor previously denied that that witness existed, let alone that person could have been an informant. The prosecutor says that didn’t happen.

An April phone call between the informant and the person in law enforcement, recorded by the informant, was also provided to prosecutors and the judge overseeing the murder case.

But prosecutors say there’s no information about the call to turn over to the defense. They say there are no records of that phone call, no notes from the member of law enforcement.

And even if there were, because the member of law enforcement at the time was working as an independent contractor for a federal agency and was no longer working for a local or state law enforcement agency, they don’t have to turn anything over because federal law enforcement records are typically not covered under state pretrial discovery requirements, prosecutors said.

A county judge has agreed.

The witness who says he saw a gun taken from the slain man told the private investigator he was talking on the phone with Kirk S. Kingsbury, a longtime intelligence officer in Niagara County who previously worked 27 years for the county Sheriff’s Office and then the District Attorney’s Office.

As of about two months before the shooting, Kingsbury was no longer an employee of the DA’s office, according to District Attorney Brian D. Seaman, who declined further comment for this story because Hamilton’s case remains open.

Kingsbury began working as the county’s crime intelligence officer at the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center in 2017. Before that, he was a field intelligence officer for the sheriff’s department. He worked earlier as a county corrections officer.

At the time of the shooting, Kingsbury was working as an independent contractor for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said during a July 17 appearance before Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano.

Kingsbury did not respond to requests for comment.

In response to a request for more information about Kingsbury’s work, a spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said the agency doesn’t comment on a person’s “employment status.” The DEA spokesman did not respond to further inquiries.

In May court filings, Hoffman said Kingsbury was not involved in the investigation of the Chapman homicide.

The informant had been a source for law enforcement, but never for the DA’s office, and hadn’t been used as one by law enforcement in a decade, Hoffman said in court in July.

But a couple months before that, according to Byrne, Hoffman said during a conference in judge’s chambers that the witness found by the defense’s investigator didn’t exist.

During the July court appearance, Hoffman denied she said that.

The identification of the witness and the law enforcement official he was on the phone with weren’t the only things the defense said it failed to receive from prosecutors as part of discovery.

Niagara Falls police failed to get the names of two other witnesses at the scene of the fatal shooting, according to Byrne.

There also was video footage from Spallino Towers, across from the liquor store, from around the time of the shooting that wasn’t preserved by police, Byrne said.

Byrne asked Ottaviano to grant a hearing where Kingsbury would be questioned. The judge denied that request, calling it “futile based on the non-existence of any materials” related to the claims of the witness.

The judge also denied a motion to dismiss the case, ruling prosecutors did not have the information in question until the defense provided it, there’s no proof prosecutors suppressed it and the defense has “adequate time” to prepare for the January 2024 trial.

Hamilton’s is not the only case where defense attorneys have argued that Niagara County prosecutors have withheld evidence.

Michael D. Agee was granted a new trial in July after a judge found he was “denied a fair trial” more than a decade ago when he was convicted of robbery and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors’ failure to share evidence with Agee’s defense attorneys before and after his trial, along with another man’s subsequent admissions about the crimes, served to “undermine confidence” in a 2012 jury verdict, the judge ruled.