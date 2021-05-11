 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls men charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated teenager
Two Niagara Falls men have been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a party.

The alleged victim was considered physically helpless because she was intoxicated, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said.

Monday, Marquel Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty before County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III to first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

A co-defendant, Jahlil Rose, 20, pleaded not guilty to the same charges Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred Jan. 29, 2020, at a party in a third person's Niagara Falls home, Grundy said.

