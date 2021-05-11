Niagara Falls men charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated teenager

Two Niagara Falls men have been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a party.
The alleged victim was considered physically helpless because she was intoxicated, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said.
Monday, Marquel Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty before County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III to first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
A co-defendant, Jahlil Rose, 20, pleaded not guilty to the same charges Thursday.
The alleged assault occurred Jan. 29, 2020, at a party in a third person's Niagara Falls home, Grundy said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.