Niagara Falls man with prior, pending DWIs faces new drunken driving charge

A Niagara Falls man charged with driving while intoxicated in May who also has a prior conviction for drunken driving faces another DWI charge after a police detective spotted him allegedly driving almost 50 mph the wrong way down a one-way street, according to a police report.

Robert W. Kelley, 43, of Michigan Avenue, was arrested in a traffic stop on 22nd Street around noon Wednesday after police reported seeing him speeding down Whitney Avenue.

Kelley's pickup nearly struck pedestrians and did not stop at several stop signs, according to the report.

Kelley, whose license was suspended after being charged with DWI in May, told police he had a beer about two hours earlier. He failed several field sobriety tests, according to the report.

In addition to felony DWI, he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving, and was ticketed for several traffic infractions.

He was booked and released and is due to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Aug. 18.

