 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man will be in prison on sex charge until age 88

  • Updated
  • 0
Preston Wright

Preston Wright 

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Support this work for $1 a month

Preston Wright will be 88 years old when he's eligible for release from state prison on a child sexual abuse charge.

Falls man accused of child sexual abuse

Falls man accused of child sexual abuse

Preston Wright, 76, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The 76-year-old Niagara Falls man was handed a 12-year prison term Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek. The sentence will be followed by 15 years of parole-like post-release supervision.

Wright was arraigned Jan. 13 on an indictment that accused him of six counts pertaining to sex acts with a girl under age 13 in the Falls between Sept. 1 and Nov. 8, Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said.

Two of the charges were predatory sexual assault against a child, which carry a maximum life sentence.

Wright pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act. Fifteen years was the maximum prison term for that charge.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong: COVID crisis worsens pollution, waste problems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News