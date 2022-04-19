Niagara Falls man will be in prison on sex charge until age 88

Preston Wright will be 88 years old when he's eligible for release from state prison on a child sexual abuse charge.
Preston Wright, 76, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
The 76-year-old Niagara Falls man was handed a 12-year prison term Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek. The sentence will be followed by 15 years of parole-like post-release supervision.
Wright was arraigned Jan. 13 on an indictment that accused him of six counts pertaining to sex acts with a girl under age 13 in the Falls between Sept. 1 and Nov. 8, Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said.
Two of the charges were predatory sexual assault against a child, which carry a maximum life sentence.
Wright pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act. Fifteen years was the maximum prison term for that charge.