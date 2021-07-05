Niagara Falls man who was shot initially thought it was fireworks

A Niagara Falls man who was shot outside his home Sunday night at first thought the commotion was Fourth of July fireworks, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The man was hospitalized at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after being shot in the right thigh around 10:45 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 22nd Street and Weston Avenue, a police report stated.

The man reported walking from his residence to his vehicle in the driveway to retrieve a phone charger when "he heard multiple 'pops' and saw flashes but did not think anything of it because of all the fireworks going off," according to the report.

The man then realized he was being shot at when he felt something strike his leg and heard other objects strike the vehicle, police said.

The man then ran in the house and a friend drove him to the hospital.

