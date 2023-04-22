A Niagara Falls man who attempted to flee from police earlier this month has been arraigned in federal court on a cocaine charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Jonathan Bersani, 31, was released on conditions following a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer. Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ross said that the Niagara County Drug Task Force made a controlled purchase of cocaine from Bersani after suspecting him of drug activity, then had him under surveillance on April 14 on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, when his vehicle struck two other vehicles, one of them a law enforcement vehicle.

Bersani fled until his tire blew on Buffalo Avenue, Ross said, then ran a short distance before he was taken into custody. Officers found a black bag containing about 192 grams of suspected cocaine nearby.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Bersani's home on Linwood Avenue and reportedly found about 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about four grams of cocaine powder, metal knuckles and implements containing white residue.