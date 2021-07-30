 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man, who surrendered on child sex abuse charge, goes to prison
0 comments

Niagara Falls man, who surrendered on child sex abuse charge, goes to prison

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Santos Carrasquillo of Niagara Falls, who for about five years kept the secret of having sexually abused a girl, was sentenced Friday to 3½ years in state prison.

In July 2020, Carrasquillo, 32, turned himself in, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Liesel Zimmerman said. The crimes against the girl, who was under age 11 when the abuse began, occurred in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.

"I am sorry for what I did. I do regret it," said Carrasquillo, who pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

"I think it was almost cathartic in terms of getting it off his chest," Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said.

"Once he was confronted by the victim, he did come forward," said Acting County Judge William J. Watson, who tacked on seven years of postrelease supervision and told Carrasquillo he will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Muted Olympic viewing at Tokyo's cheerleader-themed bar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News