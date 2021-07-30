Niagara Falls man, who surrendered on child sex abuse charge, goes to prison

Santos Carrasquillo of Niagara Falls, who for about five years kept the secret of having sexually abused a girl, was sentenced Friday to 3½ years in state prison.

In July 2020, Carrasquillo, 32, turned himself in, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Liesel Zimmerman said. The crimes against the girl, who was under age 11 when the abuse began, occurred in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.

"I am sorry for what I did. I do regret it," said Carrasquillo, who pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

"I think it was almost cathartic in terms of getting it off his chest," Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said.

"Once he was confronted by the victim, he did come forward," said Acting County Judge William J. Watson, who tacked on seven years of postrelease supervision and told Carrasquillo he will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.