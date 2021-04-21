Niagara Falls man who fled to Puerto Rico admits guilt in 2018 homicide

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a 2018 fatal shooting in a restaurant near the SUNY Buffalo State campus, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Hommys Rivera-Lopez, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in State Supreme Court in the killing of Emmanuel Correa-Villegas, prosecutors said.

Rivera-Lopez was arraigned in September 2019 on second-degree murder and weapons possession charges. The U.S. Marshals Service brought him back to Buffalo from Puerto Rico, where authorities say he fled after the killing.

Correa-Villegas, 31, was shot Oct. 16, 2018, inside La Casa De Sabores at Letchworth and Dart streets. He died the next day.

Rivera-Lopez, who remains held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

