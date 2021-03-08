Niagara Falls man who fired back after being shot to serve 3-4 years

Charles J. Scott, a Niagara Falls man who fired back at his assailant after being shot in the leg, was sentenced Monday to three to four years in state prison for that and two other felonies.

Scott, 44, had pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the wake of the Aug. 21, 2019, shooting incident, in which he was armed with an unregistered gun. The man who allegedly shot him, Johnny L. Mulkey, is under indictment in that case and two other Falls shootings.

Scott's sentence Monday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. also included two other felonies. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm for firing a round outside the Hometown Market on Pierce Avenue in the Falls June 27, and for a Nov. 3, 2018, felony driving while intoxicated arrest in the Falls.

Kloch also imposed three years of post-release supervision on Scott.

