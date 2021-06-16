Niagara Falls man walking 'emaciated' dog charged with animal cruelty

A 72nd Street man seen walking what police described as a "skinny, exhausted and emaciated" dog Tuesday night was charged with animal cruelty, according to a police report.

Two people at the 7-Eleven at 82nd Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard called police at about 9:45 p.m. after they said they saw a man walking a dog that looked "extremely skinny and in distress," according to the report.

One of the witnesses followed the man and asked if his dog was OK and if it had been fed recently. He allegedly told her the dog was "fine and well-fed."

The witnesses followed the man down 72nd Street and called police. While waiting, one of the witnesses gave water to the dog, a small, female mixed breed.

When police arrived, Gregory M. Slusser, 45, told officers his dog is "very well-fed and has a high metabolism," according to the report.

Slusser was charged with misdemeanor cruelty. The dog was taken to the Niagara SPCA.

On Sunday, a 24th Street woman was charged with animal cruelty after witnesses told police she locked her dog in a cage and then threw the cage into a swimming pool.

