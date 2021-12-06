 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man used two guns to kill barber, prosecutor charges
A Niagara Falls barber was shot to death with two different guns, both allegedly fired by the same man, a Niagara County prosecutor said Monday.

Antonio L. Carr, 28, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and three weapons possession counts in connection with the Oct. 2 slaying of Tracy Greene, 58, in the barbershop the victim operated on 18th Street.

A total of 10 rounds were fired from a .22-caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Greene was struck by both types of ammunition, although Hoffmann wasn't sure how many of the 10 rounds struck the victim.

Hoffmann said Carr and Greene knew each other, but the motive for the killing remains unclear.

"It wasn't a robbery," Hoffmann said. "There was jewelry around and money around, but it was all still there."

Hoffmann said there are no co-defendants in the murder case.

Greene's barber shop was located at 1509 18th St., several blocks north of Carr's home at 520 18th St.

Falls police arrested Carr Oct. 17 when they executed a search warrant at his home.

Also arrested that day was Nicole M. McDougall, 31, who was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after she allegedly interfered with execution of the search warrant, a city news release said at the time.

Carr was continued held without bail by County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who cited Carr's' five previous failures to appear in various courts in past cases, as well as "what the defendant is facing."

Carr's criminal record includes a 2010 conviction for a Niagara Falls house burglary, which brought him a prison term of one to three years, and a 2017 federal conviction for possessing a gun while being a convicted felon.

Federal court records show he was sentenced to two years for that, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Carr violated the terms of release and was sent back behind bars for a year in the fall of 2020, although he served his time in the Niagara County Jail.

