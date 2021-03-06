 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man to serve up to 7 years for shooting at a man on his front porch
0 comments

Niagara Falls man to serve up to 7 years for shooting at a man on his front porch

Support this work for $1 a month
Richard C. Kloch

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

 Derek Gee

A Niagara Falls man admitted in State Supreme Court Friday that he fired a gunshot at a man on the victim's front porch last year.

Rayshon H. Moore, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted assault and attempted criminal possession of a weapon, both in the second degree. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. agreed to sentence Moore to no more than seven years in prison when Moore returns to court April 30.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Moore fired at a man June 19 on Grand Avenue in the Falls. The victim was not struck.

The gun possession arrest occurred Oct. 15, when Falls police found Moore with a gun during a traffic stop, Stoelting said.

In the plea deal, a 2017 cocaine possession indictment against Moore was dismissed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News