Niagara Falls man to serve up to 7 years for shooting at a man on his front porch

A Niagara Falls man admitted in State Supreme Court Friday that he fired a gunshot at a man on the victim's front porch last year.
Rayshon H. Moore, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted assault and attempted criminal possession of a weapon, both in the second degree. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. agreed to sentence Moore to no more than seven years in prison when Moore returns to court April 30.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Moore fired at a man June 19 on Grand Avenue in the Falls. The victim was not struck.
The gun possession arrest occurred Oct. 15, when Falls police found Moore with a gun during a traffic stop, Stoelting said.
In the plea deal, a 2017 cocaine possession indictment against Moore was dismissed.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
