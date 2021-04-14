 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man to serve up to 4 years in double shooting
Maurice Craig

Maurice D. Craig 

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Maurice D. Craig of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting two men in 2018.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised to give Craig no more than four years in state prison when he returns to court June 1 to be sentenced for two counts of second-degree assault.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said Craig, 31, shot the men in the legs Sept. 30, 2018, outside a house at 3030 Highland Ave., Niagara Falls.

One man was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released; the other was treated in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he was released after a couple of days, Bowman said.

The reason for the shooting remains speculative, the prosecutor said, although Craig did know one of the two victims.

