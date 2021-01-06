Niagara Falls man to serve 5 years in 10th Street shooting

Rahsaan D. Ubiles of Niagara Falls was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison for shooting at a man as the target drove away from a parking spot on 10th Street in the city on Dec. 8, 2019.

Ubiles, 30, also must serve five years of post-release supervision, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said.

Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Ubiles pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ubiles was accused of firing a round through the driver's side window of the target's car. The bullet shattered the glass, plowed through an armrest and struck the inside of the passenger door, but the target was not hurt.

This will be Ubiles' second trip to state prison. In 2011, he was sentenced to seven years behind bars for stabbing a man three times and for robbing two men in a separate crime. Both of those cases occurred in the City of Lockport.

