 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man to serve 5 years in 10th Street shooting
0 comments

Niagara Falls man to serve 5 years in 10th Street shooting

Support this work for $1 a month
Rahsaan Ubiles mug

Rahsaan D. Ubiles.

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Rahsaan D. Ubiles of Niagara Falls was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison for shooting at a man as the target drove away from a parking spot on 10th Street in the city on Dec. 8, 2019.

Ubiles, 30, also must serve five years of post-release supervision, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said.

Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Ubiles pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ubiles was accused of firing a round through the driver's side window of the target's car. The bullet shattered the glass, plowed through an armrest and struck the inside of the passenger door, but the target was not hurt.

This will be Ubiles' second trip to state prison. In 2011, he was sentenced to seven years behind bars for stabbing a man three times and for robbing two men in a separate crime. Both of those cases occurred in the City of Lockport.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Falls parolee charged with firing shot that narrowly missed man in car
Crime News

Falls parolee charged with firing shot that narrowly missed man in car

  • Updated

A Niagara Falls man, who is on parole from a prison sentence for robbery and assault, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment accusing him of shooting at a man who was sitting in a car on 10th Street in the Falls Dec. 8. Rahsaan D. Ubiles, 29, of 16th Street, is charged with attempted first-degree assault and second-degree

Latest Headlines

Father-son robbers sent to prisonInvalid word space value

  • Updated

A father-and-son Lockport robbery team was sent to state prison Wednesday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Jesus M. Ubiles, 41, drew six years behind bars for second-degree robbery. His son, Rahsaan D. Ubiles, 20, was sentenced to seven years for the same robbery charge and an unrelated count of attempted second-degree assault. The latter charge

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News