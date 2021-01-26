 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man to serve 5 years for gunshot through woman's window
Niagara County Courthouse 2019

The Niagara County Courthouse.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A man who fired a gunshot through the window of a Niagara Falls woman's home was sentenced Tuesday to five years in state prison.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on five years of postrelease supervision for Eddie J. Briggs, 27, of the Falls.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the crime, which occurred May 7, 2019, in the 1700 block of 22nd Street. The woman was not injured, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Briggs is a second-time violent felon. He was sentenced to a year in Niagara County Jail in 2012 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault for shooting a man in the hip on May 11, 2011.

Niagara Falls man charged with firing shot though window
Niagara Falls man charged with firing shot though window

  • Updated

Eddie J. Briggs of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty Friday in Niagara County Court to an indictment accusing him of firing a shot through a woman’s apartment window, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. Briggs, 26, of Woodlawn Avenue, is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the May 7 incident

