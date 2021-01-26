Niagara Falls man to serve 5 years for gunshot through woman's window

A man who fired a gunshot through the window of a Niagara Falls woman's home was sentenced Tuesday to five years in state prison.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on five years of postrelease supervision for Eddie J. Briggs, 27, of the Falls.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the crime, which occurred May 7, 2019, in the 1700 block of 22nd Street. The woman was not injured, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Briggs is a second-time violent felon. He was sentenced to a year in Niagara County Jail in 2012 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault for shooting a man in the hip on May 11, 2011.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.