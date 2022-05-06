 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man to serve 21 years for woman's killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Michael A. Mease, who shot a woman to death on a Niagara Falls street corner in 2020, was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

Michael Mease

Michael A. Mease.

The sentence from Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano will run concurrently with a 15-year sentence Mease is already serving for a gun possession conviction, which stemmed from a loaded handgun Mease had when Falls police arrested him for the homicide 10 days after it occurred.

Mease, 21, gunned down Shakiya Boyce on Sept. 29, 2020, near the corner of 20th Street and Center Avenue.

On Feb. 15, he accepted a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter for the Boyce killing.

Besides the prison time, Ottaviano tacked on five years of post-release supervision.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilians cross front lines to flee Russian-held areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News