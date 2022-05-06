Niagara Falls man to serve 21 years for woman's killing

Michael A. Mease, who shot a woman to death on a Niagara Falls street corner in 2020, was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

The sentence from Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano will run concurrently with a 15-year sentence Mease is already serving for a gun possession conviction, which stemmed from a loaded handgun Mease had when Falls police arrested him for the homicide 10 days after it occurred.

Mease, 21, gunned down Shakiya Boyce on Sept. 29, 2020, near the corner of 20th Street and Center Avenue.

On Feb. 15, he accepted a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter for the Boyce killing.

Besides the prison time, Ottaviano tacked on five years of post-release supervision.

