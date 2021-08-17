Niagara Falls man to serve 20 years for slaying in parking lot

Nathian J. Gleen, who stabbed a man to death in a Niagara Falls parking lot last summer, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter.

Gleen, 27, of the Falls, killed Kenneth Mitchell, 31, of Rochester, at Fifth Street and Walnut Avenue on July 5, 2020.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III also imposed five years of post-release supervision. When Gleen accepted a plea offer May 11, Murphy promised to give Gleen something less than the 25-year maximum.

During an April 16 appearance before Murphy, Gleen said he thought Mitchell was intoxicated and he felt "paranoid" during their confrontation.

Gleen said he fell down with Mitchell and punched him twice, not realizing he had a knife in his hand. Although at first he contended the stabbing was accidental, to take the plea he eventually had to admit an intent to inflict serious injury on Mitchell.

Gleen said in court he later was prescribed drugs for schizophrenia, anxiety and depression.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.