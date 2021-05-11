Niagara Falls man takes plea offer in slaying

A Niagara Falls man accepted a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday, admitting that he stabbed a man to death in a Cataract City parking lot last summer.

Nathian J. Gleen, 27, had been considering the plea offer since January.

He will be sentenced to something less than the 25-year maximum, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said as he scheduled sentencing for July 22.

At an April 16 court appearance, Gleen said he had a confrontation with Kenneth Mitchell, 31, of Rochester, on July 5 in a parking lot at Fifth Street and Walnut Avenue.

Gleen, who was originally charged with murder, said at the earlier court date that he thought Mitchell was intoxicated. He said he tried to punch Mitchell as the two tumbled to the ground, but Gleen had a knife in his hand.

Gleen said he felt "paranoid" during the incident and uses prescription drugs for schizophrenia, anxiety and depression.

