Niagara Falls man takes plea offer in slaying of woman

At the urging of his father, Michael A. Mease pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday in the shooting death of a Niagara Falls woman.

Mease, 21, accepted a plea offer that included a promise from Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano to sentence him to 21 years in prison, with that time to run simultaneously with a 15-year term Mease already received for having a loaded, unregistered gun with him when he was arrested for the slaying.

"Take the plea," Mease's father called to him from the audience.

After Mease admitted that he killed Shakiya Boyce, 25, on Sept. 29, 2020, three women in the audience began to sob, and one shouted obscenities at Mease before she was escorted out of the courtroom.

If Mease had been convicted of murder, he faced a maximum sentence of 25 years to life. Boyce was shot near the corner of 20th Street and Center Avenue in the Falls on Sept. 29, 2020. Mease was arrested 10 days later.

Ottaviano will officially impose the sentence April 11.

