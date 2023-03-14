Prosecutors said 28-year-old Pedro Melendez engaged in sexually explicit internet communications with an 11-year-old minor who resided in Connecticut in July 2021. Melendez contacted the victim through several email and PlayStation accounts, and via other online applications. He specifically asked the victim if she was 11 years old. When she confirmed that she was, Melendez continued to engage in sexually explicit conversations with her.

Prosecutors said Melendez repeatedly asked the child to send him sexually explicit images of herself and sent her naked images of himself. Melendez also said that he wished he lived near the girl so that he could be her teacher and her training partner, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In addition, Melendez told the victim to delete her messages, saying “(t)hen ya might show people then I'm a pedophile,” and “(o)nly because your (sic) young enough to be my kid.”