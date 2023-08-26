Niagara Falls man sentenced to 5 years in prison on federal firearms charge

A Niagara Falls man who pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking has been sentenced to five years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. handed down the mandatory minimum sentence for Lazarus R. Hayes, 34.

Prosecutors said that officers from the Niagara Falls Police Narcotics Unit and the Niagara County Drug Task Force found quantities of illicit drugs and two loaded guns when they executed a search warrant June 19, 2021, at Hayes’ home on Pierce Avenue.

In addition to the guns, officers said they found eight grams of cocaine, 20 clonazepam tablets, a digital scale and $3,958 in cash from drug trafficking.

Also seized was a bag belonging to co-defendant Gerald Harper containing 93 grams of cocaine, nine grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of amphetamine, 245 milligrams of hydrocodone and 720 milligrams of oxycodone. Harper was previously convicted and sentenced.

- Dale Anderson