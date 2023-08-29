A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years to life in state prison following his conviction on second-degree murder and various weapons charges, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

After a trial in May, a jury found Antonio Carr, 30, guilty of the Oct. 2, 2021, killing of Tracy Greene, 57, inside Greene's barber shop on 18th Street in Niagara Falls. The sentence was handed down by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who ordered that Carr's 10-year sentences on two separate weapons charges be served consecutively with the 25 years-to-life sentence for the murder conviction.

Seaman said the sentence removes a dangerous, violent criminal from the streets of Niagara Falls and called it entirely fitting for the cold-blooded crime it punishes.

The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Executive Assistant Mary Jean Bowman.