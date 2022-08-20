 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 20 years to life in beating death case

  Updated
A Niagara Falls man who pleaded guilty in a beating death last year has been sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 34, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder in the slaying of Wayne E. Jackson II, 26, of Youngstown, early on the morning of April 2, 2021.

Police who responded to a report of a disturbance in Bartek’s third-floor apartment on Tronolone Place, between Pine and Walnut avenues, discovered Jackson, who had been badly beaten.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and Bartek, who was present in the apartment, was arrested. Police said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber on the premises.

Seaman, who joined in the prosecution with First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman, said in a statement that "a life sentence is the proper sentence for this truly brutal crime."

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

