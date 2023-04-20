A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident in September, the Niagara County district attorney announced Thursday.
David P. Draper, 59, pleaded guilty in March before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano, admitting that he struck and killed Barry C. Tierney, 61, who was riding a bicycle on Lewiston Road in Lewiston at about 2 a.m. Sept. 11.
Prosecutors said he "proceeded home without stopping or reporting the incident," District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.
“The evidence in the case showed that the defendant had been drinking and that was the reason he did not stop and call police,” Seaman said. “Because he didn’t stop, we will never know what his blood alcohol content was."
That didn't matter, Seaman said, because leaving the scene of a fatal crash is the same level offense as vehicular manslaughter.
The case was investigated by Lewiston police and prosecuted by the Christine Savoia, chief of the Niagara County DA's Office Vehicular Crimes Bureau.
