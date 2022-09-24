Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on federal drug, weapons charges

A Niagara Falls man who was convicted on drug and gun charges has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to 17 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Jeffrey Richards, 32, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm. His plea deal erased the most serious charge against him, manufacture of an explosive device, which would have jailed him for at least 30 years.

Police who raided his apartment in 2018 in Packard Court, a public housing project, found what they said was a homemade bomb, along with about 10 guns, more than 600 rounds of ammunition and various materials used to make explosive devices.

They also found a variety of drugs that included 105 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, and 34 tablets of the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, prosecutors said.

An FBI agent arrested Richards at a traffic stop in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 2018, at the close of a two-month drug investigation.