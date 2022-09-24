 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on federal drug, weapons charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man who was convicted on drug and gun charges has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to 17 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Jeffrey Richards, 32, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm. His plea deal erased the most serious charge against him, manufacture of an explosive device, which would have jailed him for at least 30 years.

Police who raided his apartment in 2018 in Packard Court, a public housing project, found what they said was a homemade bomb, along with about 10 guns, more than 600 rounds of ammunition and various materials used to make explosive devices.

They also found a variety of drugs that included 105 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, and 34 tablets of the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, prosecutors said.

People are also reading…

An FBI agent arrested Richards at a traffic stop in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 2018, at the close of a two-month drug investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: African American Veterans Monument unveiling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News