Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years for two sex crimes and a stabbing

Carlton D. Williams, who pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on two women and the stabbing of a man, was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in state prison.

Williams was charged with raping a woman in her Niagara Falls home March 5; sexually assaulting another woman in an alley off Ashland Avenue in the Falls two nights later; and stabbing a man in the back and hip in a room in the N-Joy Motel in the Cataract City Aug. 9, 2020.