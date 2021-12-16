Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years for two sex crimes and a stabbing

Carlton D. Williams, who pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on two women and the stabbing of a man, was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in state prison.
Williams, 49, of Niagara Falls, also faces 20 years of post-release supervision, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered.
Williams pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted first-degree rape, attempted first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.
Williams was charged with raping a woman in her Niagara Falls home March 5; sexually assaulting another woman in an alley off Ashland Avenue in the Falls two nights later; and stabbing a man in the back and hip in a room in the N-Joy Motel in the Cataract City Aug. 9, 2020.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
