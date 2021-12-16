 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years for two sex crimes and a stabbing
0 comments

Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years for two sex crimes and a stabbing

Support this work for $1 a month

Carlton D. Williams, who pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on two women and the stabbing of a man, was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in state prison.

Carlton Williams

Carlton D. Williams.

Williams, 49, of Niagara Falls, also faces 20 years of post-release supervision, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered.

Williams pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted first-degree rape, attempted first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

Williams was charged with raping a woman in her Niagara Falls home March 5; sexually assaulting another woman in an alley off Ashland Avenue in the Falls two nights later; and stabbing a man in the back and hip in a room in the N-Joy Motel in the Cataract City Aug. 9, 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeys go nuts for Christmas stockings at London Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News