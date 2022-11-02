Niagara Falls man receives maximum sentence for crash that killed woman in her apartment

A Niagara Falls man who was convicted of second-degree vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Wednesday by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek to serve 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison, the maximum sentence available, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Leander J. Patterson, 42, previously pleaded guilty to operating his vehicle while intoxicated May 19 when it hit a building in the apartment complex where he lived on St. John's Parkway and smashed into a basement unit where Levron S. Gray, 64, was sleeping. She was trapped under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene after she was extricated by firefighters.

"The circumstances of the victim's death in this case were horrible," Seaman said in a statement Wednesday. "Levron Gray was asleep in bed when the defendant's vehicle crashed through the wall into her apartment, killing her. The maximum sentence is the appropriate one."